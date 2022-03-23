Shaheed Diwas: 7 Movies on the life of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931. The day is observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs Day. Here's a list of films based on the life of the freedom fighter.
This 1954 film was the first one based on Bhagat Singh's life. Directed by Jagdish Gautam, it had Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Smriti Biswas and Ashita Mazumdar in lead roles.
This 1963 film had Shammi Kapoor playing the protagonist’s role, in this KN Bansal directorial venture.
The 1965 film had Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal and Pran in lead roles. The film was directed by S. Ram Sharma.
This 2002 film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra and Raj Babbar.
This 2002 film, directed by Sukumar Nair, stars Sonu Sood as Bhagat Singh.
The film released in 2002. It starred Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Amrita Singh.
The 2006 film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, star Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Sahukar, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten.