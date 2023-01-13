Shah Rukh Khan says his first girlfriend was wife Gauri: 7 highlights from 'Ask SRK'
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan hosted '10 minutes #AskSrk' as he had to 'leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids'.
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
During a session a fan asked, 'What is your secret to happiness?', and in reply, SRK wrote, "Keep your lows to yourself…."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
As a fan suggested creating a reel challenge for a hook step from Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, SRK wrote, "Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!!! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha #Pathaan."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
When a fan asked, 'Sir kitne din me body banayi aap ne', SRK wrote, "Took about 6 months I think!! #Pathaan."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Another asked, 'Who is your first girlfriend?', and the doting husband wrote, "My wife Gauri."
(Photo: Express Archive)
When a fan enquired if SRK has seen the film Pathan with his family and what was there reaction, the actor informed, "No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it…."
(Photo: Express Archive)
Another fan asked SRK's family's reaction to Pathaan's trailer, and the actor wrote, "The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
