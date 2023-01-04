Shah Rukh Khan responds to man who asks him to retire: 'Beta...'

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter with his usual wit and panache.
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
The Pathaan actor responded to several fans who asked him about his inspiration for fitness, the ‘purpose’ of watching the film, and how much he earns in a month.
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
One fan asked, "Sir people are asking what is the purpose of watching Pathan movie?" SRK answered, "Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Another asked how much SRK earns in a month, and he replied, "Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din…"
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
A fan wrote, "Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu Ek reply de do use #AskSRK." To this SRK wrote, "Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!!"
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
A hater declared Pathaan a disaster and wrote that Shah Rukh should retire from the movies. "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!" the actor wrote.
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
A hopeful fan asked, "Pathan me SALMAN KHAN ki entry kab hogi ? #AskSrk." SRK wrote, "#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Hilariously, one fan wrote to him, "Sir ek OTP aaya hoga….jara batana". SRK answered, "Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo."
(Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)