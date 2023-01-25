Shah Rukh Khan is back in the bay

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up shoot schedule for his upcoming film Pathaan in Spain.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is back in Mumbai, and his latest photos are here.

SRK had his mask on.

The star was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, and silver shoes. 

Pathaan sees SRK returning to big screens after almost four years.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was seen with him at the Mumbai airport. 

Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023. 

