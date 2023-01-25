Shah Rukh Khan is back in the bay
Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up shoot schedule for his upcoming film Pathaan in Spain.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actor is back in Mumbai, and his latest photos are here.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
SRK had his mask on.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The star was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, and silver shoes.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pathaan sees SRK returning to big screens after almost four years.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was seen with him at the Mumbai airport.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)