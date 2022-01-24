See  Anushka-Virat's childhood clicks

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in the news as photos of their daughter Vamika went viral, much against their wishes.  

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Amid all this, many fans also started sharing childhood photos of Virat and Anushka. 

(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma was with her daughter when her photos were broadcasted on live TV from the cricket grounds in South Africa.

(Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have requested for their daughter's privacy multiple times.

(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

In a statement, the two said they were 'caught off guard' in that moment. 

(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

They also asked people not to share or publish Vamika's photos.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat and Anushka wrote in a statement, "We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)