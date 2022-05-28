Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir diary and more
Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying her vacation in Kashmir.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara seems to be in love with the valley and thus this is not her first trip to Kashmir.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara shared many photos from the location calling it a 'happy place'.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Meanwhile, Sara also shared some photos from a recent photoshoot.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
In the monochrome clicks, Sara looks stunning.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara wore a black and white dress for the shoot.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara shared the photos with black spade suit emojis.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)