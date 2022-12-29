Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in a winter wonderland
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan always rings in the New Year with her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by her side.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara and Ibrahim are currently vacationing in London with their friends and family.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "As Merry as a Cherry 🍒💕 In Wonderland finding our fairy 🧚🏼♀️ JK she’s gone to Waitrose 😜👩👧👦."
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
The actor shared more photos earlier too.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Merry merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄💚 I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. 🙅🏻♀️," she wrote.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So..#gratitude 🙏🏻☘️," added Sara.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude 🎄☃️," concluded the actor.
