Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in a winter wonderland

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan always rings in the New Year with her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by her side.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara and Ibrahim are currently vacationing in London with their friends and family. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "As Merry as a Cherry 🍒💕 In Wonderland finding our fairy 🧚🏼‍♀️ JK she’s gone to Waitrose 😜👩‍👧‍👦."

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

The actor shared more photos earlier too.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

"Merry merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄💚 I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. 🙅🏻‍♀️," she wrote. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

"But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So..#gratitude 🙏🏻☘️," added Sara.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

"Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude 🎄☃️," concluded the actor. 

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: