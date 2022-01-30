https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Sara Ali Khan explores Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan | The Indian Express

Sara Ali Khan explores Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is in Kashmir after wrapping up her film with Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan is exploring the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a couple of her friends.

Sharing the set of photos, Sara wrote, "Home is where the brother is." 

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture and thanked her tour guide Bilal Khan for making 'Kashmir feel like home.'

Sara treated fans to a picture of Ibrahim surrounded with snowcapped mountains.

Here's a cute picture of Sara Ali Khan making a snowman with her friends.

Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.