Sara Ali Khan's Australian holiday is all about sun and smile
Sara Ali Khan has shared photos from her latest holiday.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
The star shared a series of photos.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Sara in Sydney …& a minute in Melbourne 🦘🌊🌛☀️💕," she shared.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan was captured moon gazing.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans posted with her latest updates.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
She also keeps entertaining them with witty captions of hers.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"Sunny 🌞 Smiley 😃 Sydney ," wrote Sara.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
