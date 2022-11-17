Sara Ali Khan aces her Insta game

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to ace her Instagram game.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

In the recent post, Sara can be seen in a pink saree as she turned a desi girl.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara was seen posing in front of a lush green field too. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow 💕🐾#live #love #laugh."

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is a traveler and keeps sharing photos from different locations.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Be it saree or a swimwear, Sara Ali Khan can certainly ace every look.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of images from her travels around the world. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

In the caption, she quoted Vincent van Gogh and wrote, "…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?" 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

