Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The auteur and his art
It is ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 60th birthday today.
(Photo: Express Archive)
SLB's directorial debut was the 1996 musical romance film Khamoshi starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Over the years, the director has given us many hit films.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an old award event.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Aishwarya Rai was SLB's heroine in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali also directed Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit is the 2002's period romance Devdas.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Here's a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Devdas sets.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali once made an appearance with his mother at the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.
(Photo: Express Archive)
A candid click of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar.
(Photo: Express Archive)
