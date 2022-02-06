Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise
Amitabh Bachchan shared on his blog, "She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens ! Prayers for calm and peace .. 🙏."
(Photo: Express Archive)
Salman Khan tweeted, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji."
(Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)
AR Rahman posted, "Love ,respect and prayers🌹."
(Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)
Mammootty tweeted, "India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever."
(Photo: Mammootty/Twitter)
Sharing this photo of Lata Mangeshkar, Katrina Kaif wrote, 'Legend ❤️❤️❤️#RIP."
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal shared this photo with a heartbroken emoji.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Anupam Kher wrote, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. 🙏💔😍."
(Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)