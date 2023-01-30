Saba Azad's Lollapalooza gig gets love from Hrithik, Sussanne 

(Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad performed at the Lollapalooza festival along with band partner Imaad Shah, who happens to be Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak Shah's son.
(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)
Sussanne Khan shared a photo with Saba Azad post her gig at Lollapalooza India. The picture also featured Sussanne's beau Arslan Goni.
(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)
Not only Sussanne-Arslan but Hrithik too came to cheer for Saba, along with his son Hridaan, cousins Pashmina and Eshaan, and also niece Suranika Soni among others.
(Photo: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram)
Pashmina Roshan posted with Saba for a photo.
(Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)
Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah's younger son Vivaan Shah shared an appreciation post for Saba and brother Imaad.
(Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)
"@sabazad was on fire!!! Your dance moves Sabuuuu. You’re the greatest🤘Salute!!!!, " he wrote.
(Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram)
Vivaan Shah shared this photo and wrote, "Sibling revelry! My two favourite humans @imaadshahmadboy @heeba_shah_20 What a gig yesterday!!! Had such a blast!!! Soooooooooooo proud of you Im."
(Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)
Huma Qureshi was also seen enjoying the event.