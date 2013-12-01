RRR earns Rs 500 cr in 3 days
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has been making many records at the box office.
RRR's Hindi version has become the first film to earn over Rs 30 crore in a single day.
The film has grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. It has earned Rs 74.50 crore in India within 3 days.
The film has outmarched hits such as Sooryavanshi, 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Files which were also released in this pandemic era.
The film stars Ram Charan opposite Alia.
“I have been an admirer of her work since Highway [2014]. After Raazi [2018], I became her fan. After working with her, I understood why people love her so much," the star told Mid-Day about Alia.
"There were times when I didn’t get my Telugu lines properly, but she got them bang-on. She was a thorough professional," added Ram Charan.
Ram Charan also opened up about his co-star Jr. NTR and said, "We had to have a genuine bond so that it translated on screen."
