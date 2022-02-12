Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza celebrate 20 years of dating each other
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza shared a throwback picture on Saturday to celebrate 20 years of togetherness.
Riteish and Genelia had met on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003.
Later, they also shared a video in which the two were seen grooving to 'Naach Meri Rani.'
Earlier this month, the two celebrated 10 years of marriage.
Riteish wrote, "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life," in his caption for the anniversary post.
On the work front, Riteish and Genelia will be seen together in the upcoming comedy film Mister Mummy.
Riteish called it a "whole hearted comedy... pet se!"