Richa Chadha hosted 'hubby' Ali Fazal's 36th birthday bash
Newlywed Ali Fazal's birthday bash was an intimate one, hosted by wifey Richa Chadha.
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
Actor Pulkit Samrat shared some inside photos from the bash.
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
Richa and Ali were joined by another actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda for the party.
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Pulkit wrote, "Happy Birthday Ali! Keep that evolving game on.. keep the crazy on!! 😘🍻🤗💋 @alifazal9."
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
A look at Ali Fazal's birthday cake.
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
Looks like the gang had a good time together.
(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)
Richa Chadha also shared a reel wishing Ali a happy birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday baby boy 👦🏻 @alifazal9 ! Welcome to a life long party of two!!!"
(Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
WHAT'S NEXT...
New mom
Sonam Kapoor
gets 'back to the real world'
Click here