Richa Chadha hosted 'hubby' Ali Fazal's 36th birthday bash

Newlywed Ali Fazal's birthday bash was an intimate one, hosted by wifey Richa Chadha.

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared some inside photos from the bash.

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Richa and Ali were joined by another actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda for the party.

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Pulkit wrote, "Happy Birthday Ali! Keep that evolving game on.. keep the crazy on!! 😘🍻🤗💋 @alifazal9."

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

A look at  Ali Fazal's birthday cake.

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Looks like the gang had a good time together.

(Photo: Pulkit Samrat/Instagram)

Richa Chadha also shared a reel wishing Ali a happy birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday baby boy 👦🏻 @alifazal9 ! Welcome to a life long party of two!!!"

 (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

