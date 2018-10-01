Remembering Kishore Kumar: The man, the enigma

A discussion about Indian cinema is incomplete without mentioning the indelible contribution of Kishore Kumar. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

Kishore Kumar, or Kishore Da, as called by many, was a jack-of-all-trades.

(Photo: Express Archive)

He was primarily a singer.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Kishore also acted in a slew of films.

(Photo: Express Archive)

From dramatic roles to funny acts, Kishore Kumar did it all. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

Kishore Kumar was known for his excellent comic timing.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Kishore Kumar was indeed an overall performer. 

(Photo: Express Archive)

