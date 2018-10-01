Remembering Kishore Kumar: The man, the enigma
A discussion about Indian cinema is incomplete without mentioning the indelible contribution of Kishore Kumar.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Kishore Kumar, or Kishore Da, as called by many, was a jack-of-all-trades.
(Photo: Express Archive)
He was primarily a singer.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Kishore also acted in a slew of films.
(Photo: Express Archive)
From dramatic roles to funny acts, Kishore Kumar did it all.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Kishore Kumar was known for his excellent comic timing.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Kishore Kumar was indeed an overall performer.
(Photo: Express Archive)
