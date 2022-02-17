Remembering Bappi Lahiri

Ranveer Singh wrote, "#BappiDa lives forever."

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a click of Shah Rukh Khan and Bappi Da, and wrote, "Yaad aa rahi hai". 

(Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter)

Singer Usha Uthup penned note for the 'Disco King'. 

(Photo: Usha Uthup/Instagram)

Sameera Reddy shared an old photo with Bappi da and wrote, "Loss of a Legend💔."

(Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "I will always remember you as the true rock star of our country."

(Photo: Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly wrote, "The Legend 💔 The King of Music 💔 My Kaka 💔So many memories…"

(Photo: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram)

Jonita Gandhi shared, "Grateful to have worked with him on his last released song Bhankas (Baaghi 3) 🙏🏽💔." 

(Photo: Jonita Gandhi/Instagram)