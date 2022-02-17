Remembering Bappi Lahiri
Ranveer Singh wrote, "#BappiDa lives forever."
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Kolkata Knight Riders posted a click of Shah Rukh Khan and Bappi Da, and wrote, "Yaad aa rahi hai".
(Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter)
Singer Usha Uthup penned note for the 'Disco King'.
(Photo: Usha Uthup/Instagram)
Sameera Reddy shared an old photo with Bappi da and wrote, "Loss of a Legend💔."
(Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)
Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "I will always remember you as the true rock star of our country."
(Photo: Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram)
Rupali Ganguly wrote, "The Legend 💔 The King of Music 💔 My Kaka 💔So many memories…"
(Photo: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram)
Jonita Gandhi shared, "Grateful to have worked with him on his last released song Bhankas (Baaghi 3) 🙏🏽💔."
(Photo: Jonita Gandhi/Instagram)