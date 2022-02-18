Raveena Tandon remembers her dad
Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 85.
(Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)
Raveena has been sharing a series of photos remembering her dad.
Ravi Tandon was a celebrated filmmaker and would have turned a year older on February 17.
"A life well lived …. #ravitandon ♥️," wrote Raveena with a set of photos.
Raveena also shared photos of her father's birthday celebrations from last year.
"Happy Birthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! #throwback 17 th feb ‘21," wrote the actor.
Senior Tandon was suffering from lung fibrosis and passed away due to respiratory failure.
Earlier, Raveena remembered her father with a heartfelt note.
Sharing pictures with him, including one from her childhood, Raveena wrote earlier, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa."
