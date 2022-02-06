  Rare photos of Lata Mangeshkar

  Lata Mangeshkar, 92, passed away on February 6, in Mumbai.

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  Lata Mangeshkar was known as the 'Nightingale of India’. 

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  Her career lasted for over 70 years.

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  Lata Mangeshkar’s first recorded song was removed from the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal.

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  Lata Mangeshkar gave Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs.

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  Fondly called Lata didi, she also sang in Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. 

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  The legendary singer was a Bharat Ratna recipient.

  (Photo: Express Archive)

  She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

  (Photo: Express Archive)