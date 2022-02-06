Rare photos of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, 92, passed away on February 6, in Mumbai.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Lata Mangeshkar was known as the 'Nightingale of India’.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Her career lasted for over 70 years.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Lata Mangeshkar’s first recorded song was removed from the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Lata Mangeshkar gave Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Fondly called Lata didi, she also sang in Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages.
(Photo: Express Archive)
The legendary singer was a Bharat Ratna recipient.
(Photo: Express Archive)
She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.
(Photo: Express Archive)