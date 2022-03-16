Ranveer Singh watches EPL matches in the UK

Ranveer Singh was invited to the United Kingdom to English Premier League (EPL) matches.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer posted several pictures of the visit. 

"Thank you to the @cpfc family for showing me an incredibly great tim," wrote Ranveer Singh.

"A wholesome experience…..wonderful moments with the most wonderful people! The Iconic Superstar @officialpatrickvieira and the Dynamic Leader @chair4palace,” added Ranveer. 

"Rich in tradition and all heart - The Eagles," concluded the actor. 

Ranveer Singh earlier shared a picture of himself and American supermodel Bella Hadid.

No doubt, Ranveer Singh is a sports enthusiast. 

