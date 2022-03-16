Ranveer Singh watches EPL matches in the UK
Ranveer Singh was invited to the United Kingdom to English Premier League (EPL) matches.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Ranveer posted several pictures of the visit.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
"Thank you to the @cpfc family for showing me an incredibly great tim," wrote Ranveer Singh.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
"A wholesome experience…..wonderful moments with the most wonderful people! The Iconic Superstar @officialpatrickvieira and the Dynamic Leader @chair4palace,” added Ranveer.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
"Rich in tradition and all heart - The Eagles," concluded the actor.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh earlier shared a picture of himself and American supermodel Bella Hadid.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
No doubt, Ranveer Singh is a sports enthusiast.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)