Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash walk the red carpet
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black suit.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana made it to the event with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in black.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu looked stylish.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shefali Shah posed in style on the red carpet.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj, also walked the red carpet.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tejasswi Prakash arrived at the award night in her new Audi Q7 car.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rashami Desai was also seen at the award night.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Prajakta Koli also attended the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)