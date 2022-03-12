https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Ranveer Singh receives jersey from football icon Ledley King | The Indian Express

Ranveer Singh is currently in the United Kingdom. 

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

The actor is attending a couple of Premiere League matches.

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

Ranveer shared a sneak peek of his fun time with football icon Ledley King.

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

Ledley gifted Ranveer a special jersey with his name on it. 

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

The two also indulged in an exciting activity.

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

Ranveer's meeting with King happened ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match. 

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

Ranveer is a football buff

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

(Photo: Ranveer Sing/Instagram)