Ranveer Singh lights up The Kapil Sharma Show

Ranveer Singh recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Photo: PR

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Ranveer play a Gujarati man, who fights for girl child issue.

Photo: PR

Ranveer was also joined by co-star Shalini Pandey.

Photo: PR

Ranveer shares a light moment with Kapil, Krushna and Kiku Sharda.

Photo: PR

Kapil will put Ranveer's Gujarati skills to test in the episode.

Photo: PR

Ranveer Singh will be seen showing off his Garba talent on the stage.

Photo: PR

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit cinema halls on May 13.

Photo: PR