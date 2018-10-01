Ranveer Singh is all suited-up

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was seen attending an event in Mumbai last night.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The dapper actor came all suited up.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked handsome.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

He completed his look with sunglasses. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer was all smiles at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer posed for photogs. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt.

WHAT'S NEXT...

Liger: Ananya Panday attends puja at Vijay Deverakonda's home, gets blessings from his mom 