Ranveer Singh is all suited-up
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh was seen attending an event in Mumbai last night.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The dapper actor came all suited up.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actor looked handsome.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
He completed his look with sunglasses.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer was all smiles at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer posed for photogs.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt.
WHAT'S NEXT...
Liger: Ananya Panday attends puja at Vijay Deverakonda's home, gets blessings from his mom
Click here