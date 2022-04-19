ranveer singh and shalini pandey dazzled at the jayeshbhai jordaar trailer launch
Photo: Varinder Chawla
ranveer singh plays the titular role in the film
Photo: Varinder Chawla
jayeshbhai jordaar is a comedy with a social message, going by the trailer
Photo: Varinder Chawla
in jayeshbhai jordaar, ranveer singh is on the run to save his unborn daughter
Photo: Varinder Chawla
jayesbhai jordaar has been directed by divyang thakkar, and produced by maneesh sharma
Photo: Varinder Chawla
JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR MARKS SHALINI PANDEY'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT
Photo: Varinder Chawla
jayeshbhai jordaar will release on may 13
Photo: Varinder Chawla