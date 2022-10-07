Ranbir Kapoor kisses  Alia Bhatt  at baby shower

After the guests at the intimate baby shower, the mom-to-be Alia Bhatt herself treated us with some inside photos from the event.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos and we see the dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor by her side.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with her family.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt captioned her post, "just … love 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Not just family, but Alia also had her girl gang by her side on her special day.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir were seen seeking blessings. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

These photos have got a massive number of likes on Instagram

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

