Photo: PR Handout

Ranbir Kapoor dances with mother  Neetu Kapoor  on  Dance Deewane JUNIORS

Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to promote 'Shamshera'.

Photo: PR Handout

The actor was accompanied by his co-star Vaani Kapoor on the show.

Photo: PR Handout

The son-mother duo Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor appeared together for the first time on television.

Photo: PR Handout

Neetu Kapoor, who is a judge on the show, danced and chatted with son Ranbir.

Photo: PR Handout

The two also paid tribute to the Kapoors by performing on their evergreen tracks.

Photo: PR Handout

Ranbir and Vaani's 'Shamshera' is set to release on  July 22.

Photo: PR Handout