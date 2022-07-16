Photo: PR Handout
Ranbir Kapoor dances with mother
Neetu Kapoor
on
Dance Deewane JUNIORS
Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to promote 'Shamshera'.
Photo: PR Handout
The actor was accompanied by his co-star Vaani Kapoor on the show.
Photo: PR Handout
The son-mother duo Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor appeared together for the first time on television.
Photo: PR Handout
Neetu Kapoor, who is a judge on the show, danced and chatted with son Ranbir.
Photo: PR Handout
The two also paid tribute to the Kapoors by performing on their evergreen tracks.
Photo: PR Handout
Ranbir and Vaani's 'Shamshera' is set to release on
July 22.
Photo: PR Handout