Ranbir Kapoor believed media was 'out to expose him' 

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia and Ranbir got to see various photos, including ones from their wedding to some which featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
As they climbed a staircase, both Alia and Ranbir stopped momentarily in front of a famous photo that featured her and Katrina Kaif, at the Filmfare Awards in 2019.
Alia and Ranbir were here to launch a calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023.
At the event, Ranbir said, "When I was younger, mera media aur paparazzi ke saath 36 ka aakda tha (We were at odds). I wasn’t wise then, so I would think they are my enemies and are out to expose me."
"But as I grew up, and now that I’m older, I’ve understood that how acting is my job, your job is to take pictures, " he added.
Alia also sang the song, 'Kesariya' after Ranbir requested her. Alia then took the mic in her hands and asked him why he always asks her to sing, like ‘beta gaana gao’, and then hummed a few lines of the song "Kesariya."
Alia also forgot the lyrics and Ranbir helped her.
