Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Maldives moments

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are vacationing in Maldives. 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Rakul has shared a series of pictures from her vacay.

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

"We dream in colours borrowed from the sea 💕," wrote Rakul.

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

The actor captioned this pic, "Smile away !! It’s free therapy💕💕 #islandlife 🏝." 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Jackky also shared a reel of his pictures from the Maldives.

(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)

The pictures have In Paradise's song 'Moments We Live For' playing in the background. 

(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)

On Rakul Preet Singh's birthday in October last year, she and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram. 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)