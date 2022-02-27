Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Maldives moments
Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are vacationing in Maldives.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Rakul has shared a series of pictures from her vacay.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
"We dream in colours borrowed from the sea 💕," wrote Rakul.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
The actor captioned this pic, "Smile away !! It’s free therapy💕💕 #islandlife 🏝."
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Jackky also shared a reel of his pictures from the Maldives.
(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)
The pictures have In Paradise's song 'Moments We Live For' playing in the background.
(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)
On Rakul Preet Singh's birthday in October last year, she and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)