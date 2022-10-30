Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are getting their dose of vitamin 'sea'

Rakul Preet Singh, after the release of her film Thank God, flew to Maldives for a vacation along with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
"Relax and reflect ❤️," wrote Rakul Preet.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
"Cos island life is a vibe 💕," wrote the actor.
Jackky Bhagnani too shared his click and wrote, "Let your dreams FLY high ✈️."
(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Rakul called herself, "Water baby for life 💕."
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Sharing this snap, Rakul wrote, "Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl 💕💃."
(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)
Jackky Bhagnani shared this one and wrote, "Getting my dose of vitamin sea 😉."