Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani are getting their dose of vitamin 'sea'

Rakul Preet Singh, after the release of her film Thank God, flew to Maldives for a vacation along with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

"Relax and reflect ❤️," wrote Rakul Preet. 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

"Cos island life is a vibe 💕," wrote the actor.

Jackky Bhagnani too shared his click and wrote, "Let your dreams FLY high ✈️." 

(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Rakul called herself, "Water baby for life 💕." 

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Sharing this snap, Rakul wrote, "Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl 💕💃." 

(Photo: Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram)

Jackky Bhagnani shared this one and wrote, "Getting my dose of vitamin sea 😉."

