Priyanka Chopra's best clicks with mom Madhu. Bonus: Daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra celebrated mom Madhu Chopra's birthday on June 16.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Sharing a wish, the actor posted this click which also features Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra is quite close to her mom Madhu Chopra.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
An old click which features PeeCee and Madhu Chopra.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Time and again Priyanka shares photos with her mom.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!," posted PeeCee.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka has often expressed her love for her mommy-dearest on social media.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
