Priyanka Chopra's best clicks with mom Madhu. Bonus: Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra celebrated mom Madhu Chopra's birthday on June 16.

Sharing a wish, the actor posted this click which also features Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra. 

Priyanka Chopra is quite close to her mom Madhu Chopra. 

An old click which features PeeCee and Madhu Chopra.

Time and again Priyanka shares photos with her mom.

"You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!," posted PeeCee.

Priyanka has often expressed her love for her mommy-dearest on social media. 

