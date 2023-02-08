Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' snowy holiday with daughter Malti 

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their daughter Malti Marie to snowy Aspen for a holiday.

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick shared several photos as they made some beautiful memories.

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

The couple, along with their friends, went skiing and were seen having a fun time.

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick, on Wednesday morning, took to his social media platforms to share some moments from the Aspen trip. 

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

He captioned his post, "Aspen photo dump."

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

PeeCee shared some photos earlier and wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday 🧿❤️🙏🏽."

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Both, Nick and Priyanka's fans are going gaga over the posts.

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article