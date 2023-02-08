Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' snowy holiday with daughter Malti 

(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their daughter Malti Marie to snowy Aspen for a holiday.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick shared several photos as they made some beautiful memories.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
The couple, along with their friends, went skiing and were seen having a fun time.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Nick, on Wednesday morning, took to his social media platforms to share some moments from the Aspen trip.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
He captioned his post, "Aspen photo dump."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
PeeCee shared some photos earlier and wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday 🧿❤️🙏🏽."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Both, Nick and Priyanka's fans are going gaga over the posts.