Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' gala time in Vegas
Nick Jonas shared some photos with his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
PeeCee made it to the Jonas Brothers' concert on Sunday.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
"Vegas with you ❤️," wrote Nick.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick twinned in black.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka reposted the photos and wrote, "You are the wings I need to fly away."
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick's fans are always happy to see the two together.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
