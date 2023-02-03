Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is beautiful 'combination of both her parents'
Ever since Priyanka Chopra revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face, Nick Jonas' and her fans have been comparing the baby's photos with the stars' childhood clicks.
(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)
Some fans feel Malti looks more like Priyanka than Nick as they compare her picture with childhood photos of the parents.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
A fan club has shared baby Malti's photos alongside childhood photos of Priyanka and Nick.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra, as a toddler.
(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)
Nick Jonas' childhood photos too have some similarities with baby Malti.
(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)
A fan shared his view on this comparison and wrote, "Malti is a beautiful combination of both Priyanka and Nick!"
(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)
"She has Priyanka's eyes, and Nick's tiny mouth," wrote another fan.
(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)
