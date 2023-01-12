Priyanka Chopra gets a special Lord Krishna figurine for daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra was in London to celebrate the launch of the brand, Max Factor, that she had collaborated with. 

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Priyanka's multiple looks from the event were shared on her fan pages and by the guest who got to meet the global star. 

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra made it to the London streets where she interacted with the media and her fans.

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

She also accepted a gift from a fan for her daughter Malti Marie, a soft toy of Lord Krishna.

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

In a video, the fan said, 'I got this for Malti Marie. You are amazing.'

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Accepting the gift Priyanka said, "Thank you. Thank you so much. Such a beautiful Krishnaji. Thank you so much.

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

A photographer also asked Priyanka 'how is the baby girl' and in reply, Priyanka said, "She is great. She is great."

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Last night PeeCee was seen in a golden dress for the celebration night.

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Sharing a video from the visit, PeeCee wrote, "A magical evening with @maxfactor and you all… thank you for coming out in the rains and showing so much love!" 

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

Priyanka also posed in front of the Piccadilly Circus screens.

(Photo: jerryxmimi/Instagram)

