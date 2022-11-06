Priyanka Chopra calls it  'a wrap on Mumbai'

Priyanka Chopra has been busy since November 1 when she landed in Mumbai to promote her haircare brand.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
The actor compiled some major moments from her last few days in Mumbai.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka wrote, "And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love & support that has been shown to me," she added.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where I’d be!So thank YOU and @mynykaa for turning my dream into a reality!" the actor further wrote.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"Can’t wait to be back!! So Until we meet again… alvida," she concluded.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
PeeCee also got to meet Rajkummar Rao.
(Photo: Tamanna Dutt/Instagram)
Lastly, Priyanka is now in Delhi. Her friend Tamanna Dutt shared this photo and wrote, "Chilling with your best friend is all the therapy you need sometimes. Love you."