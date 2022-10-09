Priyanka and Nick's 'mommy daddy's day out'
Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos and a video as she stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka was seen on a drive with Nick.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
She captioned the post, "Mommy daddys day out ❤️🥰🧿 @nickjonas."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka and Nick fans are in awe of the post.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Recently Priyanka also shared a video as she attempted to help out the chefs at her restaurant Sona, in New York.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Nick Jonas, on the other hand, shared some recent photos of himself.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Nick was a part of a launch event.
(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
