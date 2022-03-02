Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough's celebrate wedding anniversary
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough had tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The actor celebrated her anniversary and posted a wedding photo of hers.
"Happy Anniversary my Love ❤️ I love you 😍 Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time," wrote Preity.
"You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday," added the actor.
Preity Zinta then wrote, "From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you."
"Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations 🥰," concluded Preity.
This was Preity and Gene's first wedding anniversary as parents.
The couple welcomed twins, a son Jai and daughter Gia via surrogacy in November last year.
