Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough's celebrate wedding anniversary

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough had tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. 

The actor celebrated her anniversary and posted a wedding photo of hers.

"Happy Anniversary my Love ❤️ I love you 😍 Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time," wrote Preity. 

"You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday," added the actor. 

Preity Zinta  then wrote, "From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you." 

"Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations 🥰," concluded Preity. 

This was Preity and Gene's first wedding anniversary as parents.

The couple welcomed twins, a son Jai and daughter Gia via surrogacy in November last year. 

