Preity Zinta's first Holi as a 'new parent'
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
Preity Zinta shared pictures from her Holi celebrations.
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
Preity Zinta is all smiles with husband Gene Goodenough and her family and friends.
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
"Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not prefect right now & there is little to celebrate, " wrote Preity.
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
The new mom added, "We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents."
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
"Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born, " wrote the actor.
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
"It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals specially when we live away from India makes me miss home less, " shared the actor.
(Photo: Preity Zinta /Instagram)
Going the pictures, Preity Zinta certainly 'had a blast'.