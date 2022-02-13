Pooja Hegde heads out for a family vacation to Maldives
(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Pooja Hedge has headed for a 'much needed' vacation with her family in 13 years. The actor is in Maldives.
Pooja Hegde also celebrated her mother's birthday in Maldives.
She shared a stunning photo of herself in which she was seen setting the dinner table for her family.
Here's a picture perfect moment of Pooja and her family.
She also treated fans to a beautiful selfie with a caption that read, "Salty sea water hair #sunkissed."
She also shared a picture of herself enjoying a dip in the pool.
Pooja also flaunted her tan with two mirror selfies.
The actor is sure having a lot of fun.
