Pooja Hegde heads out for a family vacation to Maldives

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja Hedge has headed for a 'much needed' vacation with her family in 13 years. The actor is in Maldives.

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja Hegde also celebrated her mother's birthday in Maldives. 

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

She shared a stunning photo of herself in which she was seen setting the dinner table for her family. 

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Here's a picture perfect moment of Pooja and her family. 

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

She also treated fans to a beautiful selfie with a caption that read, "Salty sea water hair #sunkissed." 

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

She also shared a picture of herself enjoying a dip in the pool.

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja also flaunted her tan with two mirror selfies. 

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

The actor is sure having a lot of fun.

(Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)