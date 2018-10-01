Perfect throwback Thursday, thanks to Farah Khan

Farah Khan recently treated fans with a picture that featured Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing together. "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys frm my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. i was too drunk🤪 can ul guess?," wrote Farah.
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing with Farah. "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock😂 spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching," she wrote.
Farah posted this one and shared, "This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. #howyoungwerewe."
Farah once wished Anil Kapoor on his birthday with this click and wrote, "Loving this man since 1992.. ♥️ everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji.. ♥️ my morning bitch fest partner😂."
"Monday Memories!! Thats the beautiful @m_koirala n unbelievably the skinny girl is me! 😂 with #vickychopra goofing as always on the song shoot of #1942alovestory .. #kuchnakahokuchbhinakaho #farahkefundays," read this photo's caption.
Sharing this click with Farhan Akhtar, Farah wrote, "Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)."
"Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later..," wrote Farah once sharing this click with Tabu.
"The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor 😜 me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) 😂 #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda," posted Farah.
This click features Rani Mukerji , Abhishek Bachchan, and Farah. The caption read, "Looking after u since 2004😂 happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes , straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls😜."
And this one is for the love of SRK!
