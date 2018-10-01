Orange is the new black, courtesy Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made another red carpet outing at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika was now seen in a sculpted orange gown.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actor attended the screening of the French film L’Innocent (The Innocent). 

 (Photo: AP)

Here's a close-up look of Deepika as she paired her orange sculpted gown with contrasting colour earrings. 

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika with other Cannes 2022 jury members at the red carpet. 

 (Photo: AP)

Deepika was seen posing with her fellow jury members Jonathan Lunn and Rebecca Hall.

(Photo: Jonathan Lunn/Instagram)

Post her red carpet outing, Deepika was also seen at the 75th-anniversary celebration dinner.

 (Photo: AP)

Deepika looked stunning in this all-white look.

 (Photo: AP)

Deepika was also seen all excited as she posed in an elevator with Amir Hosseinpour and Rebecca Hall.

(Photo: Jonathan Lunn/Instagram)