Orange is the new black, courtesy Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone made another red carpet outing at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika was now seen in a sculpted orange gown.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
The actor attended the screening of the French film L’Innocent (The Innocent).
(Photo: AP)
Here's a close-up look of Deepika as she paired her orange sculpted gown with contrasting colour earrings.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika with other Cannes 2022 jury members at the red carpet.
(Photo: AP)
Deepika was seen posing with her fellow jury members Jonathan Lunn and Rebecca Hall.
(Photo: Jonathan Lunn/Instagram)
Post her red carpet outing, Deepika was also seen at the 75th-anniversary celebration dinner.
(Photo: AP)
Deepika looked stunning in this all-white look.
(Photo: AP)
Deepika was also seen all excited as she posed in an elevator with Amir Hosseinpour and Rebecca Hall.
(Photo: Jonathan Lunn/Instagram)