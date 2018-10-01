Thick Brush Stroke

On Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's 15th anniversary, their best pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have completed 15 years of marriage.

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 in a private ceremony at Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Prateeksha. 

(Source: Express Archive)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan first met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. 

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek has often expressed his love for wife Aish on social media.

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

On festivals and special occasions, we get to get some family moments of these stars. 

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya and Abhishek have a daughter, Aaradhya, together.

(Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

When Abhishek addressed Aishwarya as his 'happy place'.

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Aish and Abhishek certainly make a power couple.

(Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)