Nothing, just Vicky Kaushal's amazing recent clicks
Vicky Kaushal has been treating his fans with some stunning candid clicks of late.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky recently posted a beautiful image of himself with the Sun in the background and a fan wrote in the comments, "How are you more beautiful than the sunset?"
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, based on the life of the country's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal shared a serene video recently where he is sitting facing the mountains, and the caption read, "दिल भी कहीं है पहाड़ों में, थोड़ा सा कहीं है किनारों में…” ⛰☀️✨."
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal posted this candid picture recently.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is coffee no. 5 !!! ☕🎬🚀," read the post caption of this one.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky's film Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)