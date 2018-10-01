Nothing, just Priyanka Chopra looking stunning in a saree

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared a set of photos as she hosted a pre-Oscars event.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black saree as she posed with  Riz Ahmed and Mindy Kaling among others. 

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

This was the actor's first public appearance after welcoming her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas. 

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

"What a special honor it was to co-host a pre-Oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees," wrote Priyanka.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

"Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come," she added.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

PeeCee also wrote, "Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. ❤️." 

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

"Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!," concluded Priyanka.