Nothing, just Priyanka Chopra looking stunning in a saree
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra shared a set of photos as she hosted a pre-Oscars event.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black saree as she posed with Riz Ahmed and Mindy Kaling among others.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
This was the actor's first public appearance after welcoming her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"What a special honor it was to co-host a pre-Oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees," wrote Priyanka.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come," she added.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
PeeCee also wrote, "Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. ❤️."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
"Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!," concluded Priyanka.