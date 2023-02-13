Nothing, just amazing photos of newlyweds Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a star-studded wedding reception at St Regis, Mumbai on Sunday, February 12.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara wore a white and black gown for the reception.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara accessorised her reception look with a statement emerald and diamond necklace.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth twinned with Kiara in black.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sid and Kiara also posed with shutterbugs present at the reception party.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in Jaisalmer.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More