Nora Fatehi says Sukesh wanted to finance her 'entire life, career': 'Jacqueline is waiting but...'

(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Actor Nora Fatehi turned witness in the Economic Offences Wing's (EOW) case after she was accused in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of allegedly enjoying proceeds of crime from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
The chargesheet filed this week detailed how Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly tried to connect with Fatehi with the promise of a BMW car and other expensive items, only to later ask her to become his girlfriend.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Nora Fatehi told the court on January 13 that she was invited to attend an event in Chennai hosted by Chandrashekhar’s wife, actor Leena Maria.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
She was asked to be the chief guest at the event, judge a dance competition and hand out an envelope containing money to disabled children.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
After the event, Chandrashekhar spoke to her over the phone with an “international accent” and offered a car as a “thank you token”.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Nora Fatehi added that while she refused they had already handed her gift boxes consisting of an iPhone and a Gucci bag.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Later, Nora Fatehi left for Dubai, where she got a call from a cousin, that Chandrashekhar wanted to finance the actor’s “entire life, family, career” in exchange for her “to be his girlfriend”.
(Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)
Fatehi claimed Irani told her kin, "Jacqueline is waiting in line for this but Sukesh wants Nora. She should be honoured."