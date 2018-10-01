No more monochrome, Sara Ali Khan goes 'neon and dramatic'

Sara Ali Khan seems to be on a vacation in London. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara shared a set of colorful photos with her fans. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara recently shared a set of monochrome photoshoot clicks on Instagram. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

This time caption of her latest photos read, "Enough of the monochromatic ♠️."

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

"It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic 🌈," added Sara. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara also used the hashtag '#alwaysextra' with her photos.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan seems to have had a good vacay.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)