https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Newlyweds Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur are back in Mumbai | The Indian Express

Newlyweds Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur are back in Mumbai

(Photo: Express Archive)

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were spotted at Mumbai airport.

(Photo: Express Archive)

The two were seen walking hand in hand, with masks on.

(Photo: Express Archive)

Ahead of landing in Mumbai, Sheetal shared photos of her mehndi function.

(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)

Here's a candid picture of Sheetal Thakur.

(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's happy picture together.

(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)

Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for seven years.

(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)

The two tied the knot on February 18, 2022.

(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)