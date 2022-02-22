Newlyweds Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur are back in Mumbai
(Photo: Express Archive)
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were spotted at Mumbai airport.
(Photo: Express Archive)
The two were seen walking hand in hand, with masks on.
(Photo: Express Archive)
Ahead of landing in Mumbai, Sheetal shared photos of her mehndi function.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
Here's a candid picture of Sheetal Thakur.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's happy picture together.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for seven years.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
The two tied the knot on February 18, 2022.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)